Been a struggle convincing films are gender agnostic: Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor, whose co-production "Veere Di Wedding" has raked in Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release, says it has been a struggle to convince people that films are gender agnostic.

Ekta on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the box office collection of the all-girl film which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

"We have just got the numbers (box office) hot out of the oven! The all India box office total for 'Veere Di Wedding' is Rs 10.70 crore on day one!" Ekta tweeted.

She also said that films do not work on gender but on the basis of entertainment.

"I wanted to tweet the numbers myself even before the official release as it's been a struggle convincing people that films are gender agnostic!

"Picture sirf teen cheezo ke vajah se chalti hai (films run only because of three things) entertainment, entertainment and entertainment! Rhea (Kapoor) and Ruchika this one is yours," Ekta added.

Sonam tweeted: "Ekta we all broke the glass ceiling!"

The female buddy comedy film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

--IANS

