Sunny focussed on good quality, long lasting cosmetic line

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Sunny Leone will be coming out with her cosmetic brand StarStruck soon, and the actress says she has tried to create something which is good in quality and long lasting.

"It's something I have wanted for a very long time. It has taken a lot of care, effort and time to get to this point and I'm so happy StarStruck is in its final stage before it hits the consumer," Sunny told IANS.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, made a transition into Bollywood after making a name for herself as an adult film actress abroad.

She took the reality TV route with a stint in one of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss to come into the spotlight in India. She has featured in films like "Jism 2", "Ek Paheli Leela", "Kuch Kuch Locha Hai" and "One Night Stand".

Sunny says she "created a line that I am happy wearing". The cosmetic range will be out on March 1.

She said: "I work many hours and am always in front of a camera so I wanted to create something that is great quality and long lasting.

"The texture and feel was very important to me because as a woman that means everything when wearing lipsticks and glosses and lip liner. My product is all vegan and not tested on animals. StarStruck is a brand I think any woman can wear and the colours I have chosen for this first round are very well rounded for any skin type or colour."

On the process of making the cruelty free line, she said: "It's a very lengthy one that requires a lot of time for me to tell you. But I can reassure you that every tiny detail has been looked over by me and my team."

