Sunny Leone against animal testing for her cosmetics brand

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone's cosmetics brand 'Star Struck by Sunny Leone' uses animal rights organisation PETA India's cruelty-free logo as it is against testing products on animals.

The brand will be featured on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's 'Companies That Don't Test on Animals' list, which recognises companies that sell only cruelty-free cosmetics, personal care, and household cleaning products, read a statement.

Star Struck will use the special cruelty-free bunny logo on its packaging, like brands such as Omved, Soulflower, Herbal Strategi Vicco Laboratories and The Body Shop.

"Increasingly, consumers today want to be confident their purchases do not support harm to animals. PETA India's cruelty-free logo will help Star Struck proudly show that we are firmly against caging, poisoning (and) killing animals in any tests," Sunny said in a statement.

Sunny's company will be launching an online promotional campaign and contest with the animal rights organisation.

PETA India, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on", notes that more than 3,000 companies around the world have banned all animal tests in favour of effective, modern, non-animal methods.

Sunny has been an animal advocate. She was PETA India's 2016 Person of the Year and has appeared in numerous campaigns for the group, including a pro-vegan fashion ad, a pro-vegetarian ad, an ad promoting the sterilisation of animal companions, and a pro-adoption campaign, in which she encouraged fans to "be an angel" by adopting a homeless dog.

--IANS

rb/vm