Sushant finds Sonakshi drawings 'beautiful'

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput finds actress Sonakshi Sinha's self-made sketches 'beautiful'.

Sonakshi shared images of sketches made by her on which Sushant on Tuesday tweeted: "They're so beautiful"

Along with the images of three of her sketches, she posted: "I draw to find myself and lose myself at the same time. Sharing some of my sketches with you... art by Sonakshi, my meditation".

A number of actors in the Hindi film industry have taken to different mediums as a source of meditation like superstar Salman Khan is known for painting, Akshay Kumar practices Tai Chi when he is not shooting.

Vidya Balan is good with poetry and mimicry when she is in the mood, Twinkle Khanna has become an author, Kangana Ranaut loves cooking, Ranveer Singh likes to rap, Dia is now a certified pottery enthusiast and Aamir Khan loves his chessboard.

-*-

Ehsaan Noorani likes working with Parsis

Music composer Ehsaan Noorani, who also belongs to the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, says he loves working with the people belonging to the Parsi community.

Noorani shared his happiness on Twitter on Tuesday.

"What a wonderful community the Parsis are fun loving, warm and eccentric always a pleasure to be among them," he tweeted.

Noorani also performs with band Fender and Friends featuring guitarists like Warren Mendonsa, Rudy Wallang, Amyt Dutta and singers Arunima Banerjee and Tanya Sen.

He also performs with sitar player Purbayan Chaterjee in an ensemble called The String Fraternity.

Noorani has also re-formed the old Electronica band called Instant Karma with Loy Mendonsa.

-*-

Feminine is considered force of creativity: Shekhar Kapur

National award winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has weaved films like "Bandit Queen", "Mr India", "Masoom" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age", believes the force behind creativity in any culture has been the feminine.

Kapur posted an image of women walking out of a temple on Tuesday.

"1100 years ago 100's of temples in Khajurao were built to worship woman as divine. In Western culture the union of Adam and Eve created the original sin. In Hindu culture the union of Shiva and Parvati created the universe. The feminine is considered force of creativity," he captioned the image.

On the work front, Kapur is working on the script for a biopic on Bruce Lee.

--IANS

ks/nv/bg