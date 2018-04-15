Swara defends Kareena from troll

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker defended her "Veere Di Wedding" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan against a troll who slammed the latter for marrying a Muslim and for naming her son Taimur.

Swara tweeted a photograph of Kareena holding a placard asking for the justice for the eight-year-old girl, who was gang raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

On that, a social media user wrote: "She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian."

To this, Swara replied: "You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That sh*ts like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government's legacy."

Swara and Kareena will soon be seen together on the silver screen in the film "Veere Di Wedding". Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, will release on June 1.

--IANS

dc/rb/ksk