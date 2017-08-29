Sweat proof make-up tips for sportswomen

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Sportswomen often struggle with looking presentable while being at their game. It's not just waterproof makeup but oil-free makeup is also very important, suggest experts.

Aakriti Kochar, beauty and make-up expert at Oriflame India, and Bhavya Chawla, chief stylist at Voonik, have listed a few tips and tricks to save you from the run down makeup due to sweat:

* Wear a light weight primer, or sweat-proof or oil control primer as an underbase to your makeup.

Choose an oil-free foundation for slight touch up, as oil-based cream traps the sweat under the makeup and results are pimples and smear.

* Always wear waterproof eyeliner and mascara.

* Use powder-based products like compact, powder blush, bronzer, eye shadow etc instead of cream/gel-based makeup. Powder products are the lightest in weight and texture. These are most comfortable to wear in heat or during workouts when one tends to sweat more.

* Wear a liquid matte lip colour instead of creamy, glossy lipsticks. Liquid lipsticks are long wear and stay intact for the longest. If one feels the lips getting dry in between, apply lip balm on top.

* Keep yourself hydrated with lots of water.

* Pick a lightweight, water-based moisturiser which will help in replenishing the skin.

* Don't ever go for workouts with bold lipstick colours. Rather opt for a slight tint for your lips with the help of lip balm to bring in a fresh appeal to your beautiful smile.

--IANS

ks/dg