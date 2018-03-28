Swedish luxury watch brand GoS enters India

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Swedish luxury watch brand GoS has formed a strategic alliance with capital-based Excedo Luxuria to retail GoS watches in India.

Excedo Luxuria has exclusive marketing and distribution rights for the GoS brand across India.

"GoS is a niche luxury brand in the design-driven category of sophisticated watches from Sweden and offers an exclusive selection of timepieces designed by a renowned watchmaker. I am sure collectors and aficionados will appreciate this art form," Rahul Kapoor, Co-founder, Excedo Luxuria, said in a statement.

Patrik Sjogren of GoS watches said this was the right time for the brand to enter the Indian market.

