Sweta 'completely opposite' to her on-screen avatar

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Popular Bengali actress Rupanjana Mitra says in real life she is "completely opposite" to her role of Dali in the forthcoming TV show "Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki".

"It's a challenging task to portray the role of Dali as she is stubborn, reckless, short-tempered and cynical. I will do full justice to my character. I have done a lot of hard work to get into the skin of the character as Dali is completely opposite to me," Rupanjana said in a statement.

"I don't have any characteristics of Dali in me. I hope that viewers will be able to connect with Dali and will recognise my hard work," she added.

Rupanjana, who is making her Hindi TV debut with "Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki", earlier featured in Bengali shows like "Checkmate", "Premer Fande Kakatua" and "Anushochana".

"Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki" will premiere on Star Bharat on January 1.

-*-

Shakti Kapoor, Ranjeet to appear on 'Entertainment Ki Raat'

Veteran actors Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet along with composer Anu Malik will next be seen on comedy show "Entertainment Ki Raat" as guests.

"'Entertainment Ki Raat' is one of the best shows on television right now. It has comedy laced with dignity. I laughed and laughed throughout," Shakti said in a statement.

Ranjeet said he had "great fun" on the set of the Colors show.

"Entertainment Ki Raat" features celebrities like Aditya Narayan, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Aasha Negi and Raghu Ram.

-*-

Neha Kakkar, Badshah to perform on kids reality show

Singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah will perform in an upcoming episode of children's singing reality show "The Voice India Kids".

Badshah will sing some of his hit tracks like "DJ wale babu" and "Mercy".

"It feels amazing to be a part of 'The Voice India Kids'. The talent these kids have is amazing. When it comes to coaches, I can't comment much as they have been in the industry from such a long time and are just marvellous," Badshah said in a statement.

Himesh Reshammiya, Shaan, Papon and Palak Muchhal are seen as coaches on the &TV show.

Talking about her performance, Neha said: "I personally love the concept of 'The Voice' and I am delighted to be a part of New Year special. I think everyone on the show including the kids and coaches are doing a great job."

-*-

Don't intend to get married anytime soon: Bhumika Gurung

Actress Bhumika Gurung, who will soon be seen getting married in TV show "Nimki Mukhiya", says her real-life wedding will take time.

In the show, Bhumika is seen as Nimki, whose only aim in life is to get married and look beautiful.

"I don't intend to get married anytime soon. My real wedding will take time. Right now my focus is only on the show and my career. For now, my on-screen wedding experience has been the best and has all the magnificence that a real marriage has. No plans for a real wedding anytime soon," Bhumika said in a statement.

"Nimki Mukhiya" is aired on Star Bharat.

--IANS

sas/rb/bg