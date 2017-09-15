Taapsee emphasize on picking right intimate wear

Gurgugram, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who launched a lingerie store here, says that for her, picking the right intimate wear is as important as choosing her look for a red carpet appearance.

amanté, the international intimate-wear brand is cerebrating its 10th year anniversary and to mark the occasion the brand called up the actress to launch their 10th store at Ambience Mall hereGurugram.

"Like amanté's philosophy, I am a true believer in feeling beautiful and confident from inside out. For me picking the right intimate wear is as important as choosing my look for a red carpet appearance and amanté complements my needs perfectly," Taapsee said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing launch and I would like to invite all the women to come and shop for their perfect fit at amanté," she added.

Spread over 1250 sq. ft, the store offers intimate wear, that offer both comfort and fashion to modern Asian women. This is amanté's third store in Delhi-NCR and the second largest store in the country.

Speaking about the launch, Vivek Mehta, CEO, MAS Brands India Pvt. Ltd said, "We are excited about expanding our presence in the Delhi-NCR region, which is an important market for us. The consumers, here, are very fashion conscious and we are happy to bring the international amanté experience closer to them. We have aggressive plans to continue expanding our doors in the coming months."

--IANS

