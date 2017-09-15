Taapsee emphasizes on picking right intimate wear

Gurugram, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who launched a lingerie store here, says for her, picking the right intimate wear is as important as choosing a look for a red carpet appearance.

amanté, the international intimate-wear brand is cerebrating its 10th year anniversary and to mark the occasion, the brand invited the actress to launch its tenth store at the Ambience Mall here.

"Like amanté's philosophy, I am a true believer in feeling beautiful and confident from inside out. For me, picking the right intimate wear is as important as choosing my look for a red carpet appearance and amanté complements my needs perfectly," Taapsee said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing launch and I would like to invite all the women to come and shop for their perfect fit at amanté," she added.

The store offers intimate wear that offer both comfort and fashion. This is amanté's third store in Delhi-NCR and the second largest store in the country.

Speaking about the launch, Vivek Mehta, CEO, MAS Brands India Pvt Ltd, said: "We are excited about expanding our presence in the Delhi-NCR region, which is an important market for us. The consumers here are very fashion conscious and we are happy to bring the international amanté experience closer to them. We have aggressive plans to continue expanding our doors in the coming months."

