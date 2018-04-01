Taapsee to endorse skin, personal care brand

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has been roped in to endorse skin and personal care brand Nivea India.

She will endorse the brand's body wash and shower gel categories.

"It's such an amazing feeling to be roped in by a brand for which you have been a consumer since years. The quality, reach and range of their products is so wide that it's an honour to be chosen as their brand ambassador," Taapsee said in a statement.

The "Naam Shabana" actress was found to be the "perfect ambassador" due to her youth icon status.

On the acting front, Taapsee is busy with "Manmarziyan". The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg