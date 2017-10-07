Taapsee happy over success of 'Anando Brahma'

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu is happy for the success of her last Telugu outing "Anando Brahma", which has completed a 50-day run in theatres and has been declared a hit.

"Can't believe it has already been 50 days since we took the final plunge and emerged victorious. Thank you my team 'Anando Brahma'. Party hard," Taapsee tweeted on Saturday.

Directed by Mahi Raghav, the film features Taapsee in the role of a ghost.

"Anando Brahma" is a refreshing horror-comedy where the ghosts are afraid of humans.

Taapsee had signed the film on a profit-sharing basis.

"I am today in a position where I have been saying that I don't want to repeat things and want to do something different. And if this is a chance for me to do something different, I can't step back just because I won't get paid that much," Taapsee had told IANS.

"I genuinely believed in the script and so thought to take this risk which is the biggest gamble of my career," she said.

--IANS

