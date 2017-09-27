Taapsee Pannu bats for tiger conservation

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for a campaign for tiger conservation.

Taapsee has been roped in by Animal Planet for the India chapter of 'Raise Your Voice' for conservation of tigers - "Where Tigers Rule". The actress has shot separately for a promo for it.

The "Pink" actress, who supports various causes, will augment the channel's efforts to generate nationwide interest on tigers and the threats affecting their survival.

She said in a statement: "Firstly, my sunsign is Leo and from childhood I had a fascination of these big cats. I find them extremely beautiful and the power that they have is very regal and elegant.

"When this opportunity came my way, I jumped for it. I have shot for the campaign. When I travel, I love to see tigers in their natural surroundings and not trapped in zoos. I make people aware in whatever capacity I can."

The show "Where Tigers Rule" will start from October 2.

