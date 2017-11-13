Taapsee starts filming for Sandeep Singh's biopic

Shahbad (Punjab), Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu began shooting for a biopic based on former captain of the Indian national hockey team Sandeep Singh here on Monday.

The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi.

"I was really looking forward to join this film as sports is an important part of my life. Shooting at one of my most favourite places in India, Punjab.... With a few days of hockey sessions already completed and many more to come, I am looking forward to playing on my home ground," Taapsee said in a statement.

The biopic is a love story revolving around Taapsee and Diljit, where both are playing the role of hockey players.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film will be releasing next year.

