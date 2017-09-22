Takes time to change mind sets: Feroz Abbas Khan

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Director Feroz Abbas Khan, who has released a five-episode courtroom drama web series on sex education titled "Sex Ki Adalat" earlier this month, says a change in mindsets of people cannot be expected overnight.

The series, available on YouTube, covers taboo and debatable topics like India's obsession with male child, virginity, masturbation and menstruation, infused with scientific facts in the form of a courtroom drama.

"We believe that this series will trigger a thought atleast in the viewers' mind and bring about a change. But then a change cannot come overnight. Mindsets take time, but if you don't even start having a conversation, if you do not even provoke the idea, how will change ever come about?" Khan told IANS.

The creator-director is also busy with the musical "Mughal-e-Azam", which was extended on public demand here.

--IANS

ks/rb