Tamannaah roped in for 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) "Baahubali" actress Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest inclusion to the cast of multi-lingual period drama "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

Tamannaah will essay a pivotal role in the ambitious Telugu project, which stars Chiranjeevi and has a cameo by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

It is a biopic on the late Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is credited to be one of the first freedom fighters in India. He rebelled against the British authorities in 1846.

Reddy led the first revolt in India against the British occupation, 10 years earlier than the First War of Independence of 1857.

Tamannaah, who has been working round the clock on the Telugu remake of "Queen", said in a statement: "It's a great honour to be sharing the screen space with two of my favourite actors -- Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan.

"Biopics have always been a priority for me and since the film revolves around a freedom fighter. It's a matter of national pride to contribute to this project.

"I will be undertaking a lot of research for my role as there is very few material available online and I want to keep this as real as possible," she added.

With this, the actress also joins a niche club of working with the father-son duo as she earlier worked with Ram Charan, but this will be the first time she will be working with Chiranjeevi.

"Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" is said to be a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The magnum opus is being directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company. It is likely to hit the screens later this year.

