Tamil Nadu elections will be game changer, says Vishal

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Vishal Krishna feels that the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be a game changer.

Stating that people want a change, the young actor said he would like to wait for the agenda and policies of superstars Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan before making any comment.

Vishal, as he is popularly known, was speaking at India Today south conclave here on Thursday.

The actor, whose nomination for the recent by-election in R.K. Nagar constituency was rejected, said the person who signed his nomination papers later claimed that it was not his signature.

"This is the first time in the history of Indian democracy that a nomination was rejected by election authorities after accepting it. I never thought my candidature will create so much fear among so people. It made me decide to enter politics," said Vishal.

The actor said that the urge to do good to people through power is what is making the actors take a plunge into politics.

Vishal appealed to actor Prakash Raj, who was also one of the speakers at the session on 'stand out, speak up: Make yourself count', to contest the elections in Tamil Nadu.

"Definitely India," remarked Prakash Raj when asked from which state he would be contesting the elections.

Prakash Raj said Rajinikant, Kamal Haasan and Vishal all have good chance. He, however, said people of Tamil Nadu will decide who will be their leader.

He, however, said if they win just because they are popular nobody can save Tamil Nadu.

Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah said if Rajnikant tilts towards the right, he would be wiped out.

--IANS

ms/vd