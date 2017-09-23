Tanira Sethi's love for textiles reflected well in second line

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Designer Tanira Sethi, daughter of Fashion Design Council of India President Sunil Sethi, says that she has always been fascinated with textiles and heritage and her second line is a perfect reflection of her design aesthetics.

Titled "Birds of a Feather- Origami and Banarasi" , Tanira says that she has played with traditional Indian motifs of tota and mayna for the line.

"... but I have metamorphosised them into subtle origami forms," said the young designer who has a label called Taani.

"Bird motifs have been a part of design for a long time, but I have done them in my own unique way, by getting inspired by origami. I wanted to do something which has not been done before, though there are lots of market leaders. The tradition came in terms of Benaras, where they were woven, and the contemporary touch was added by the way of the motifs," she added.

The designer also feels that both origami and the use of bird motifs have a long and interesting history in the design sphere.

"John Galliano used origami rather effectively in his Spring Summer 2007 line for Christian Dior haute couture elevating it the level of an art form. Though I have attempted to explore the vast depths of patterns, therefore, my collection is infused with geometric forms ---- the circle and line.

"I have adapted these from my predecessor--- the cashmere collection and it will be a recurring leitmotif in my future projects," she said.

There were saris in beautiful silk line with striking and soothing colours.

