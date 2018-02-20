Tanuja Chandra, Juhi Chaturvedi launch Writer's Lounge

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Director-writer Tanuja Chandra, screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi, actor-director-writer Swati Semwal and writer Ishani Banerjee launched a Writer's Lounge here on Tuesday.

The lounge does not levy any charges for using its space. Its aim is to fill a lacuna that exists due to space constraints in the city. It is available for writers of all ages, associated with the Screenwriters Association (SWA), to come, sit and write, read a statement.

Semwal, the Creative Head of First Step Entertainment Capital, said: "The idea to start the space actually came to my mind while trying to meet my own needs of finding a suitable space to write. I came from Dehradun to Mumbai and soon realised that there was a need for a common place, where writers could collect, sit, write, exchange and bounce-off ideas amongst each other."

Chandra believes that talented and motivated people should be encouraged to work in a peaceful arena where creativity or efficiency is the highest priority.

"All writers should have access to a place where their creativity flows easily to become strong narratives. Writer's Lounge will ensure that all serious writers, who are members of the Screenwriters Association in India, are given a comfortable place and a peaceful environment to write their stories. It allows like-minded people to work under a common roof," added Chaturvedi.

The lounge will also have essentials like free community writing space and WiFi. It is located at ZA Tower, Yari Road, Versova, Andheri West.

