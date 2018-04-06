Tarun Khanna's 'money-minded' role in 'Mere Sai'

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor Tarun Khanna, known for shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Chandragupta Maurya", will play the role of a wealthy businessman in the "Mere Sai" show.

"My character in the show is called Ratnakar. He is a wealthy business-man and has returned to India from overseas. He is totally money-minded and will do anything to earn more money," Tarun said in a statement.

"It's about how his life transforms after an interaction with Sai Baba and becomes a devotee. I have worked on different mythological shows. This is the first time that I will be playing such a unique character on television.

"I am a devotee of Sai Baba and believe in his teachings of Shraddha (faith) and Saburi (patience), it's an honour to be a part of this project," added the "Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap" actor.

"Mere Sai" is aired on on Sony Entertainment Television.

