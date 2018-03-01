Ted Baker's first India store opens in Delhi

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) British menswear, womenswear and accessories brand Ted Baker has set foot in India with its maiden store here.

The brand has been brought to India in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

Amit Pande, Brand Head, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, said: "Ted Baker is an iconic brand and we are excited to bring it to our Indian consumers, who have a personal sense of style and appreciate good design, with a perfect blend of British sophistication. The brand will cater to both men and women in the luxury space."

Situated at the capital's newest fashion destination Chanakya Mall, the 1,600 sq ft store continues the brand's legacy to have interiors that are bespoke to their location, taking into account the surroundings and local culture.

Starting with the rich jewel tones in traditional Indian dress, the designer has juxtaposed these with inspiration drawn from the crown jewels for a uniquely British twist.

--IANS

rb/vm