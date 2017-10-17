Teen dramas don't set bad example, says Lafferty

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) "One Tree Hill" star James Lafferty says teen dramas don't really set a bad example for youngsters as they are made by responsible people.

Mark Schwahn's "One Tree Hill" is one of the most popular American teen dramas. The spotlight was originally on the two half-brothers, Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (Lafferty) fighting over a position in the school's basketball team and the same girl Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton), apart from their friends and family in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Like most teen shows, it also had characters struggling with drug addiction, school children making a sex tape and drunk driving, among other things.

Does is it mean teen dramas are bad for the youth?

"Not really. There is a difference between what you experience in the reel world and what happens in reality. People are responsible in executing a teen drama. If there are things that are considered controversial... things that involve sex, alcohol and drugs, then they are dealt in a way ... that shows there are consequences and repercussions," Lafferty told IANS.

"As long as they are told in the context of a story... giving a purpose, I think they can really be positive stories," he added.

It's been more than five years since the show went off the air in 2012. But the "One Tree Hill" family just keeps growing.

In fact, Lafferty just attended a celebrity autograph convention in Wilmington, where the show was shot.

Thanking his fans, he tweeted: "Thank you to every stellar OTH fan we saw this weekend. You all never cease to amaze me with your grace, kindness and enthusiasm."

On the work front, he has directed two episodes of "The Royals", which is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

