Television is in a renaissance: James Marsden

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor James Marsden, known for playing dashing cowboy Teddy Flood in "Westworld" -- a popular TV series that is geared up for its second season this year -- says the television space is going through a renaissance wherein people are ready to take risks with content.

"I think now television is (in) a renaissance. There is so much good work out there that you can see people do much more and they are also ready to take more risks and a lot more stories are being told... even bold ones," Marsden told IANS during his visit to the capital, where he was part of Diageo India's celebration of International Scotch Day.

"There is a great variety in movies and in television and through the years, you can see a great evolution in the kind of roles and stories people are telling," added the actor.

Marsden is noted for roles in films like "The Notebook", "X-Men", "Superman Returns", "Enchanted", "27 Dresses" and "Death at a Funeral".

Which has been the role closest to his heart?

"All these roles have been special to me as each one had a different character which came with substance. If I have to pick one, I'd say the one closest to me was the role of Cyclops in 'X-Men'. I yet remember the day I bagged that role my manager took me out to enjoy a good glass of scotch, making it my most remembered experience," Marsden said.

He says dabbling in multiple genres has led to his evolution as an actor.

"I have grown as an actor over the years, playing multiple roles, starring in not only comedy but also thriller, and now with 'Westworld' have done sci-fi as well," he said.

For his India visit as part of the LoveScotch campaign by Diageo, the actor was very excited as he calls himself an "absolute foodie" and was "looking forward to try the local cuisine".

"I have heard a lot about Indian food," said Marsden, who knows a bit about Bollywood too.

"I have always admired Bollywood films, I love the grand sets, the vibrancy of the colours and emotions the films depict. I am a fan of Indian culture and the diversity of it."

On the work front, he is looking forward to the launch of Season 2 of "Westworld", the trailer of which was unveiled at the Super Bowl earlier this month in Minnesota.

