Tender coconut, mango: Ice creams Indians are gorging over

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) In the summer months, Indians are going in for ice creams -- mostly tender coconut and mango -- over juices to beat the heat, a new analysis reveals.

In the summer months (March to May), there was a 65 per cent increase in the number of ice creams ordered when compared to the previous three months. Ice creams were ordered 2.3 times more than juices in the month of March alone, according to food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy's order analysis from December 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018 and March 1 to May 8, read a statement.

Ice creams were ordered as early as 10 a.m, but most ice cream cravings still seem to strike post-dinner as ice cream orders peaked at 10.40 p.m.

Amongst ice creams, tender coconut and mango hold the top two positions. These two combined were ordered more than the next six most ordered ice creams combined. The other flavours that rounded off the top five were roasted almond, vanilla and Mississippi mud.

When it comes to juices, watermelon is most ordered across India, followed by mausambi, orange, pineapple and fresh lime.

Srivats TS, Vice President, Marketing, Swiggy, said: "With the mercury levels rising across the country, we're seeing consumers turn to Swiggy to keep it cool in the comfort of their homes and offices. Indians are beating the heat by ordering everything from light and fresh items like buttermilk and curd rice, to summer time favourites like tender coconut ice creams and Oreo shakes."

