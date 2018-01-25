It's terrorism: Bollywood on bus attack over 'Padmaavat'

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sudhir Mishra and Vishal Dadlani strongly criticised the attack by Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists on a school bus carrying children and staff, terming it an act of "terrorism".

In Gurugram, a school bus carrying children and staff was also damaged in stone-pelting, though no one was said to be injured.

Here's how the celebrities reacted:

Farhan Akhtar: Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such.

Prakash Raj: Children of my country shiver with fear and cry.... As Karni Sena attacks a school bus... The elected government looks the other way. The opposition party diplomatically reacts... Aren't you all ashamed to trade our children's safety for your vote bank politics?

Sudhir Mishra: Every act of benevolence or hatred these days is done to please a constituency. I want to know who are the people who support an attack on children.

Vishal Dadlani: Dear Narendra Modiji. Just today, in a BJP-run state, a bus full of school children were attacked by goons. This "discussion" has been on since November. Your governments in four states have been unable to contain a bunch of criminals. Could you please denounce them publicly, at least?

Anubhav Sinha: Dear Indian National Congress, we are as surprised by your quiet as we are about everyone else's. Just so you know. A good opposition should be out there in the streets seeking justice. You are as responsible for this chaos as anyone else.

Raj Kundra: We call ourself progressive India?? Disgusted by this news! I would personally hang the culprits! Saving honour of your past you messing up your present and future and attack a bus full of kids? No real Rajput would do something so terrible! Shame on you!

Shirish Kunder: Whatever little honour was left, has also been lost by attacking a school bus of children.

