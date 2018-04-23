Textile, handloom dominated day three of India Runway Week

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The concluding day of India Runway Week (IRW) was high on textile and handloom with five designers from the past seasons dedicating their line to textiles and handlooms during the finale show.

Day three, on Sunday , was opened by young and aspiring designers at the main show area by Apeejay Stya University which was also a knowledge partner of the event of IRW. Students of the university showcased their creativity and talent on the ramp.

After this was the five designer show that was opened by Ambica under her label named as Peeli kothi who showcased Banarasi saree collection. The collection was based on make in India textiles.

Another designer Twinkle Pupreja's design was inspired by the form of Shiva's 'Ardhanareshwara'. Surface ornamentation and colour palette describes the concept behind the collection.

Tripti Chandak was the third designer in the five designer show who launched her collection named 'VYTBlack'. The collection was creatively designed as per the sine qua non of the mass yet stylish for one to look superlative in the crowd. Oindrilla Das presented her collection 'Perfect Blend' with the old and new in crisp silhouettes and inventive designs.

Last but not the least designer Ashima showcased her collection 'Misty monochrome' hues which is enamoured with the sass and elegance of a modern day woman.

"With the chic monochromes in our collection we also have a figurative reference to the blacks, whites and monotone hues which give a metaphor to the odds and evens faced by the women in our society despite which they emerge as world leaders in their respective fields," said the designer.

Bollywood Actress Mannara Chopra walked the ramp for Ashima.

The third show of the last day was of two designers named Sadan Pandey and Shravan Gajam.

Designer Sadan Pande's collection was 'Kanchali Summer festive'- a colourful collection inspired from the culturally rich state of Rajasthan, known for its traditional colourful art and artistic traditions with vibrant colours, embroidery, mirror work and motifs.

Shravan Gajam 'Indigoberry Ikat' spring / summer 2018 collection witnessed Ragini Khanna walking for the designer. An unprecedented collection of rags and accessories by Gajam, solely crafted from handwoven warp-faced denim fabric using Ikat weaving technique from family run craft units in Telangana, India.

The fourth show of the day was a four-designer show by Shradha Goenka, Aditya Panchal, Shivani Bachheria,Vaani Raghupathy.

The finale was dedicated to handloom. The show was opened by Daniel Siyem collection 'ShaKiLum' who used the textiles of the tribes of Meghalaya to create a deconstructed, gender-fluid collection that highlights the unique tribal essence of the state within a modern and edgy collection.

The organic fabrics of Meghalaya have a unique thermal property that makes them warm in the winter and cool in the summer making it the ideal garment for a summer collection.

Hyderabad designer Shravan Kummar showcased textiles of sunrise state Andhra Pradesh. His collection is organically dyed and all handmade. Shravan will be having master weavers from Hyderabad as his showstoppers.

Jenjum Gadi presented 'PHROZUH- the cotton yarn'. His collection is inspired by cotton yarn which is use to weave the fabric for the collection. His collection is a pure balance of masculinity and femininity and inspired by this characteristics most of the silhouettes are gender fluid or unisex.

