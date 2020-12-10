'Age no bar for self-defence': Woman on a mission to teach 2 million women by 2022

D. Krishna Prasad
·Contributor
·6-min read

The National Crime Records Bureau 2019 reported 62.4 percent of crimes per lakh women against 58.8 percent in 2018.

The UN Women stats and facts report that 72 percent of the women (including girls) are child trafficking victims. The report also added that now with COVID-19 restrictions, the partner violence calls to helpline numbers have increased by five times.

These numbers reflect the precarious conditions of women in our country.

All these assaults and abusive violence on women can be reduced to an extent only when they know how to fight back. And it requires some moves and kicks of self-defence. To make that happen, 40-year-old Aparna Rajawat, founder of “Pink Belt Mission” has started a project to teach women self-defence techniques.

Asian female practicing mixed martial art outdoor
Asian female practicing mixed martial art outdoor

Pink Belt Mission

Born and brought up in Agra, Aparna is a martial arts sportswoman, 14 times national champion, and also an international martial arts medalist. She started Pink Belt Mission 4 years ago (2016) with a motto to make women stronger. In the beginning, she started it with motivational and inspirational speeches and slowly incorporated self-defence training as well by considering her background.

Training to Police
Training to Police

The Pink Belt Mission solely focuses on women's safety, covering every aspect and dimension which women need for their life. The self-defence training covers five dimensions - emotional strength, mental strength, legal rights awareness education, digital safety (threats, cyberbullying, online crimes on social media), and physical strength. They also teach mensural hygiene, and financial strength through vocational training. All the aforementioned techniques are taught to aid women to combat any sort of violence and become self-reliant.

Shoe factory labor training
Shoe factory labor training

Aparna’s team started this mission with shoe labourers. Now, they are skilled labourers who are working in the export business living their life independently and financially better than before. To date, 30 women are empowered financially by the Pink Belt mission.

For the last 2 years, the team has collaborated with the big organisations like UP Police, WPL, UNICEF and trained 1.5 lakh women across Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Kotak, Noida, and several other cities. They have done online training in different cities too. Now, Pink Belt Mission has reached 15 states.

Age is no bar for self-defence training. It needs purely some technique to learn. All my sessions start from the age of 4 up to 75 years. Also, the timing of the practice is a different concept, as it’s not a regular training,” she added.

How do these sessions happen?

We book one auditorium to conduct the session. In that, we try to bring maximum women of that city, mostly college girls or professional girls. Not from schools, because school girls won’t have that freedom” professes Aparna.

Aparna taking her self-defense session in BHU Varanasi
Aparna taking her self-defense session in BHU Varanasi

It’s a 3-4 hours powerful session conducted in each city by Aparna. The session is crowded with around 2000-2500 women. In that session, she covers all the five dimensions, i.e., emotional, mental strength, legal rights awareness education, digital safety, and an active self-defence session for 40-50 minutes.

The whole motive is to make these women turn into master trainers. We train them for 3-4 days and make them master trainers of pink belt mission in their respective city. We try to involve authority only to get access letters” claims Aparna.

Tough Road

After running for four years, the organisation is still facing challenges. “Even after approaching the government, there’s no response from their side to work this project on a real basis. To take this mission forward, the authorities and officials should support us,” states Aparna.

A couple of months back, they started the Mission Shakti campaign, but it lacked government support. After sending so many letters to the administration and authorities, including the CM, there was no proper reply from their end.

They need to understand that some people work for the betterment of society, and not for name or fame. The duty of living a meaningful life is to give back to society without wanting anything in return. Women's safety is not taken very seriously in this country. Well, the papers are talking but in the ground reality, it’s not going anywhere,says Aparna.

Changing Moments

“Most of the trainers were bullied, stalked, and blackmailed by their male friends or relatives in their past. But today, because of our training, they became very strong and empowered. They could fight back and give them a real answer. Earlier, they were timid, but now they are courageous and remarkable,” expresses Aparna.

Guinness World Record event
Guinness World Record event

They also had many acid attacks and domestic violence victims who would suffer for their daily bread and butter.

Yet, Aparna’s business partner, Mansi Chandra, who runs the shoe export unit said that these women have become skilled labor and got full salary during the pandemic period. All those women are trained vocationally under the Pink Belt Mission.

With acids attack victims
With acids attack victims

Once the pink belt mission reached that city, the whole city started changing a lot. We also saw some of the cities – I cannot say 100 percent with surety. But I spoke to higher officers of several cities. They said that women are becoming so educated, aware, even the crime rate and eve-teasing have started to reduce. So, this is very good to hear when the city started changing.”

Aparna’s works are impeccable and she’s committed to bringing that change to society. She has also received several awards for her works, namely, Iconic Woman 2018 by Hindustan Times for the best social work, and Guinness World Record for the largest self-defence class learned by 7400 women.

A documentary is also made by Hollywood director John McCrite, which has gone to 30 film festivals around the world. It includes stories of acid attack victims, domestic violence, shoe labourers and others.

What’s next?

We want to take this to every city, and the state of India. It’s doable and possible. We want to train every woman. Plus, we are looking for collaborations with the government and companies for real work.”

Aparna also plans to open a helpline for women. For that, they are trying to collaborate with the respective departments as well. “But the govt should take this seriously,” she concludes.

If everything goes as planned, especially due to the pandemic, the Pink Belt Mission will reach up to 2 million women by 2022, thanks to this one woman’s efforts.

All the images are sourced with permission from Aparna Rajawat.

Latest stories

  • COVID-19: Randomised clinical trial on efficacy of Siddha medicine completed

    Chennai Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu, which has initiated a number of clinical trials on the efficacy of Siddha formulations in the management of COVID-19, has completed a randomised study undertaken at the Stanley government hospital here in association with Siddha doctors.

  • iQOO 3, OnePlus Nord to Vivo V20 Pro: Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 (December 2020)

    Thanks to price cuts and festive offers, we can buy some really powerful and feature-packed phones under 30K this month.

  • D. One Vision Management Leads $16 Million Series A Investment In PrinterPrezz

    D. One Vision Management through its DOV Singularity Fund Leads $16 Million Series A Investment In PrinterPrezz.

  • Air pollution roars back in parts of UK, raising Covid fears

    Air pollution roars back in parts of UK, raising Covid fears. Air quality found to be worse than before pandemic in 80% of cities and large towns analysed

  • Elizabeth Anionwu: the ‘cool, black and exceptional’ nurse who fought to make the NHS fairer

    Elizabeth Anionwu: the ‘cool, black and exceptional’ nurse who fought to make the NHS fairer. After a childhood scarred by abuse and racism, she revolutionised the treatment of sickle cell disease and – inspired by Mary Seacole – fought inequality in nursing

  • People emotionally connected to farmers' stir to save democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

    Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the farmers' stir was also a movement to restore democratic values and that people are emotionally connected with it to save democracy.

  • Norsk Hydro: Capital Markets Day 2020 - Seizing opportunities where capabilities match megatrends

    Hydro’s strategic direction toward 2025 will focus on two key areas: strengthening the company’s position in low-carbon aluminium and growing in recycling and new energy. These will be the key topics at Hydro’s Capital Markets Day 2020. At this year’s Capital Markets Day, Hydro will present its strategic direction toward 2025 and provide an update on the key profitability and sustainability targets announced in 2019. “We have generated cash, cut costs and delivered extensive operational improvements across the company, providing a solid foundation for our growth agenda. Now, we’re raising the bar, setting a new ambitious improvement target for 2025, combined with a clear strategy to make Hydro a profitable and sustainable industry leader,” says President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.Delivering on the improvement agenda Hydro has during 2020 focused on keeping the wheels turning, maintaining a healthy and safe work environment. Despite a challenging market, Hydro has aimed at positioning the company for the future. Hydro’s improvement program remains on track to deliver its 2020 target of NOK 4.1 billion, with all business areas over delivering on their cost ambitions for the year. The improvement program, accompanied with a net operating capital release and reduction in CAPEX, have contributed to greater cash generation in 2020. The strategic review of Rolled Products is progressing.A key driver of Hydro’s 2020 improvement has been the ramp-up and increased operational robustness of the Bauxite & Alumina operations in Brazil. Alunorte is on track to deliver alumina volumes at around 90 percent of nameplate capacity in Q4 2020. Hydro has also played an important part in the local community in Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic this year. “Our Brazilian organization has made good progress in increasing the asset integrity and robustness, while maintaining focus on health and safety during the global pandemic,” says Aasheim. Hydro’s overall climate ambition to reduce CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 remains on track. Hydro is committed to replace fuel oil with natural gas as energy source for the Alunorte refinery, which will contribute significantly to the climate reduction target. The next step will be to electrify coal boilers at Alunorte. Hydro has signed intentional agreements to develop solar and wind power projects to deliver renewable energy at attractive cost. Strengthening position in low carbon aluminiumToward 2025, Hydro will strengthen its position in low-carbon aluminium. Several of the global megatrends are supporting increased demand for aluminium. According to CRU, the demand for aluminium in the vehicle sector is expected to grow by 6.2 million tonnes by 2030 at a 5.2 percent annual growth rate. CRU expects the demand for aluminium can stock to grow by 3 million tonnes at 4.1 percent annual growth rate by 2030. Total semis demand is expected to grow by 32 million tonnes by 2030, at 3 percent annual growth rate, according to CRU.Reduced cost and improved operational excellence within Hydro’s asset base remain a priority. Hydro has updated its original improvement program and will extend it by two years with a new improvement target of NOK 8.5 billion. The 2025 target includes the NOK 4.1 billion achieved in 2019 and 2020.In addition, Hydro has set a commercial improvement ambition of NOK 2.0 billion coming from its current portfolio. These are market driven initiatives where Hydro will leverage its innovative solutions and customer collaboration. The commercial potential also comes from leveraging Hydro’s sustainable footprint to shape demand for Hydro’s greener product portfolio. Over the past year, Hydro has seen increased demand for low-carbon brand products Hydro CIRCAL and Hydro REDUXA, and greater demand is expected also in 2021. Diversifying into strategic growth areasThe second pillar of the 2025 strategy diversifies and expands Hydro’s portfolio into new areas: recycling, renewables, and batteries. Growing into these areas positions Hydro to take advantage of growth from key megatrends such as sustainability, electrification and urbanization. “We will grow in areas where our capabilities match the megatrends, first and foremost in recycling, renewable energy and batteries. Our capabilities and unique low-carbon position are enablers for growth in these areas. Our current recycling portfolio is a solid foundation for further growth, and Extruded Solutions is shaping demand through innovative solutions in combination with a strong and diversified asset base,” says Aasheim.Hydro currently has a portfolio of 29 recyclers and an annual capacity of 2.6 million tonnes for recycled scrap. The 2025 ambition includes a doubling of Hydro’s current post-consumer scrap utilization, which could provide an EBITDA uplift of NOK 1 – 1.5 billion. A strategy has been established across the recycling value chain within Primary Metal, Rolled Products and Extruded Solutions.In renewables, Hydro has created a new unit – Renewable Growth – which will leverage Hydro’s industrial footprint and energy competence to take positions in renewable energy projects, primarily in the Nordics and Brazil. Renewable Growth targets investments in more than 1 GW.Hydro has also established a new Battery unit as part of Hydro Energy. Hydro has already undertaken several successful investments in the battery value chain in recent years. The strategy toward 2025 includes additional investment with battery partners in attractive areas of the value chain, resulting in pro-rata EBITDA potential of NOK 600 million to 700 million from the invested companies. Financial priorities“Hydro remains committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders, and I am pleased with the cash generation over the past, challenging year. Looking forward, we have reconfirmed and stretched the roadmaps to satisfactory profitability for each of our business areas within the 2025 timeframe,” says CFO Pål Kildemo.During the Covid-19 downturn, Hydro prioritized its balance sheet and protecting the investment grade credit rating. Once conditions stabilized, Hydro paid its 2019 dividend of NOK 1.25 per share, in line with Hydro’s dividend policy.Stringent capital allocation remains a key financial focus, to support execution of the 2025 strategy. Hydro reduced CAPEX in 2020, in response to Covid-19 to NOK 7 billion, managing to reduce NOK 2.5 billion in expected spend. Expected CAPEX for 2021-2025 is NOK 9 – 9.5 billion, which is NOK 0.5 billion lower than the long-term estimate provided one year ago, despite large reductions in 2020. In addition, Hydro has a long-term sustaining CAPEX ambition of NOK 6 – 6.5 billion annually. Hydro will continue to ensure efficient levels of working capital, following the reduced levels of inventories over the latter years.Hydro’s ambition to deliver at least 10% RoaCE over the cycle, with all business areas delivering RoaCE above their cost of capital, remains in place. The 2025 strategy develops a roadmap to profitability for each business area which facilitates reaching this target. Investor contact: Line Haugetraa +47 41406376 Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com Media contact: Halvor Molland +47 92979797 Halvor.Molland@hydro.comAttachment * Norsk Hydro - Capital Markets Day 2020

  • Mitsubishi Motors Launches Restyled Eclipse Cross with TomTom Connected Navigation

    Mitsubishi Motors Launches Restyled Eclipse Cross with TomTom Connected Navigation Mitsubishi Motors Launches Restyled Eclipse Cross with TomTom Connected Navigation * TomTom expands global navigation solution deal with Mitsubishi Motors with latest SUV * Includes world-first what3words offline addressing integrationAMSTERDAM, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that its full stack of navigation components – maps, connected navigation, and real-time traffic services – has been chosen by Mitsubishi Motors to power the new Eclipse Cross’ infotainment system. The restyled SUV is the latest Mitsubishi model to be equipped with TomTom’s automotive-grade solution; other models include the Outlander, the ASX/Outlander Sport/RVR, and the Pajero Sport.The new Eclipse Cross features an industry-first functionality in built-in navigation. TomTom teamed up with what3words to bring its innovative addressing technology to Mitsubishi drivers around the world, even when offline. No app, data or cellular connection is required to input or navigate to a what3words address. what3words complements TomTom’s maps perfectly, allowing people to find any location and navigate to it quickly and easily. The world is divided into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and each square is assigned a unique three-word address. For example, the address for the top of Times Square’s Red Steps, New York City, is ///crab.ticket.dive.“We are delighted to extend our deal with Mitsubishi, satisfying more of their drivers around the world with our leading location technologies,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Our collaboration with what3words in the new Eclipse Cross is yet another example of our pioneering efforts in in-vehicle navigation and continued commitment to providing easy-to-use solutions to drivers everywhere.”Minoru Uehara, Chief Product Specialist of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said: “TomTom continues to enhance Mitsubishi drivers’ experience around the world. The what3words addressing technology, combined with TomTom’s ever reliable navigation, maps and traffic, ensures that Eclipse Cross drivers will get to where they want to go with ease.”Clare Jones, CCO of what3words, added, “We are thrilled with our collaboration with TomTom, and excited for Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross customers. They’ll benefit from a groundbreaking technology which will enable them to find and navigate to any address they choose in the world even when completely offline.”About TomTom:TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.www.tomtom.comFor further Information:Media: tomtom.pr@tomtom.comInvestor Relations: ir@tomtom.comA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2411311-a53e-44db-ad3c-dbcd5d66c6b6

  • Arcadis awarded contract to help Southern California recover from catastrophic wildfires

    Amsterdam, December 10, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to be the primary consultant for wildfire debris and hazard tree removal in Southern California, following the state’s devasting wildfire season.The total project is valued at $52.4 million and encompasses an estimated 823 properties and 120,000 hazard trees in Los Angeles, Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties. A team of approximately 200 biologists, archaeologists, geologists, industrial hygienists, arborists and foresters will work together to manage the region’s safe restoration and improve wildfire resilience.Debris and hazard tree removal requires a complex understanding of fire’s structural, ecological, and chemical impacts. In California, most structural damage occurs in residential areas. Homes are filled with wiring, electronic equipment and appliances that typically contain heavy metals that, when burned at high temperatures, become hazardous ash. Arcadis will assess soil for toxins and evaluate air quality for asbestos and heavy metals to ensure cleanup operations can be performed safely. Approximately 4.2 million acres burned in California in 2020, displacing more than 53,000 people. In response, the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) tasked CalRecycle with overseeing structural debris and hazard tree removal projects in participating counties. Arcadis will perform the work with CalRecycle in compliance with CalOES and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements.“Arcadis is proud to support the Californian counties devasted by the wildfires recover and help them begin the vital cleanup process in order to rebuild resiliently,” said Peter Oosterveer, CEO of Arcadis.  “Wildfires demolish communities,” said Kathleen Abbott, president of Arcadis’ environment business line in the U.S. “and Arcadis is working tirelessly, in full alignment with CalRecycle and CalOES, to help make these residential areas habitable once again.”Arcadis has been performing hazard tree removal management for the 2018 Camp Fire since July and has supported clean-up for the Woolsey-Hill, Klamathon and Wind Complex wildfires.-End-Improving quality of lifeFOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Monika Grabek Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96 E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.comARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS Jurgen Pullens Mobile: +31 6 51599483 E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.comABOUT ARCADISArcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.comAttachment * Arcadis awarded contract to help Southern California recover from catastrophic wildfires

  • MARIMEKKO RAISES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT THE SAME LEVEL AS OR SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS ESTIMATED TO BE HIGHER THAN THE YEAR BEFORE

    Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information, 10 December 2020 at 8.00 a.m.MARIMEKKO RAISES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT THE SAME LEVEL AS OR SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS ESTIMATED TO BE HIGHER THAN THE YEAR BEFOREIn its interim report published on 4 November 2020, Marimekko Corporation estimated that the Group's net sales for 2020 would be lower than in the previous year and comparable operating profit would be approximately at the same level as or lower than the year before.Marimekko now raises its earlier estimate on the development of net sales and comparable operating profit in 2020. According to the new estimate, the Marimekko Group’s net sales are expected to be approximately at the same level as or slightly lower than in the previous year and comparable operating profit is estimated to be higher than the year before. The improved outlook is based, in particular, on a better-than-expected trend and improved outlook in the retail sales in Finland.The company estimates that clearly the major portion of its earnings for the second half of 2020 is generated during the third quarter of the year, like in 2019. The net sales accrual in the second half of 2020 is expected to be more balanced between the two last quarters.However, there are uncertainties related to the company’s outlook for 2020. The outlook for Marimekko’s important domestic market as well as for the Group’s total retail sales continues to essentially depend on the trend in customer numbers in retail stores during the rest of the year and whether the coronavirus pandemic will intensify to an extent, which would require temporary closures of Marimekko’s own retail stores. Net sales and earnings for the rest of the year essentially also depend on maintaining the operational reliability of distribution centers and logistics in the pandemic situation.Marimekko’s financial statements bulletin 2020 will be issued on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 8.00 a.m. MARIMEKKO CORPORATION Corporate Communications Anna Tuominen Tel. +358 40 584 6944 anna.tuominen@marimekko.com DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Key mediaMarimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

  • Global Disposable Slippers Market | Over $ 98 Million Incremental Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio

    The Disposable Slippers Market will grow by $ 98.16 mn during 2020-2024

  • Aegon Capital Markets Day: Leader in investment, protection, and retirement solutions

    At today’s Capital Markets Day, Aegon CEO Lard Friese announces the company’s new strategy and financial targets for the period 2021 to 2023.

  • Toyoda Gosei Starts Operation of High Pressure Hydrogen Tanks for FCVs at Inabe Plant in Japan

    Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has conducted a line-off ceremony at the Inabe Plant in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, Japan for the production of high pressure hydrogen tanks, a crucial component of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). Mie Governor Eikei Suzuki, Inabe Mayor Yasushi Hioki, Toyota Motor Corporation Motomachi Plant Manager Masamichi Okada and others were invited to the ceremony and Toyoda Gosei executives and employees attended.

  • Elis extends the maturity of its €500m revolving credit facility

    Elis extends the maturity of its €500m revolving credit facility Saint Cloud, December 10, 2020 – Elis announced that it has extended the maturity of its €500m revolving credit facility by 12 months, with an additional 6-month-period extension option. This RCF was first signed in January 2017 with a pool of French and European relationship banks. As a result, the new maturity of this facility is extended to January 2023, with the ability for Elis to activate an additional 6-month extension option, which would set the final maturity of the credit to July 2023.  Furthermore, Elis still has a second revolving credit facility of €400m, maturing November 2023.This transaction enables the Group to align the maturities of its two revolving credit facilities and improves the flexibility of its banking liquidity. These two credit lines, for a total amount of €900mn, are currently fully undrawn. With c. €200m of cash on the balance sheet, the Group therefore has c. €1.1bn of liquidity with no significant debt maturities before 2023.ContactNicolas Buron Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.comAttachment * 20201210 - Elis extends the maturity of its €500mn revolving credit facility

  • WISeKey Appoints Two New Members to its Advisory Committee

    WISeKey Appoints Two New Members to its Advisory CommitteeZug/Geneva, Switzerland – December 10, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that it has appointed Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz and Cristina Dolan to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including cybersecurity, IoT, blockchain, and information technology.Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz is the CEO and founder of Maqueveq & Co, a strategic and corporate advisory company focused on digital asset investments and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is also the founder of the spin-off DTCODE, a company dedicated to technology innovations using blockchain through collaborative R&D and has represented the Blockchain Research Institute in Hispanic America & Spain. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is a board member of Olidata S.p.A (Italy) and alternate board member of UNO Pensión Fund Administrator Company (Chile).  Additionally, she advises leaders of public and private companies for the implementation of blockchain technologies and is the host of TXSWorld, a TXS Radio program focused on science & technology in Europe. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz currently leads the Chilean chapter of the 30% Club, a global initiative focused on increasing women’s participation on the boards of listed corporations.Throughout her career Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz has been a valuable collaborator of prestigious global organizations including The World Bank, Interamerican Development Bank, Government of Chile, Chilean Association of Mutual Funds, North American Chamber of Commerce in Chile, and AmericaEconomía magazine. And has been invited to speak as a guest blockchain lecturer at some of the most prestigious universities in Latin America and Europe.Cristina Dolan is an engineer, entrepreneur and CEO of InsideChains, a company focused on building solutions and growing businesses utilizing data, blockchain, cyber security and risk quantification, FIDO2, AI, IoT, telematics and serverless cloud architectures for new digitally transformative fintech, insurtech and mobility offerings. She is a co-founder of Additum.es, an award winning European ‘Value Based Healthcare’ utilizing data to improve patient outcomes. Other connected data driven entities she co-founded include an insurance marketplace that initially offered blockchain insurance and an open investing platform. In addition to being an MIT Media Lab alumna, engineer and Internet pioneer, she has over two decades of experience building transformational data enabled businesses and products in FinTech, InsurTech, Media, Telecom and Healthtech verticals. She was a co-founder of OneMain.com, which grew to be the 10th largest ISP after a very successful IPO followed by a strategic acquisition by Earthlink. Formerly, Ms. Dolan held executive roles at Disney, Hearst, IBM and Oracle. She is a member of Forbes Technology Council and the Vice Chair and former Chair of the MIT Enterprise Forum in New York. The award-winning student competition she founded, Dream it. Code it. Win it., was the subject of her TEDx Talk, Just Solve It. She earned a Master’s Degree from the MIT Media Lab and holds a Master of Computer Science and Bachelors of Electrical Engineering with concentrations in Computer Science, Data Communications and Business.“I am pleased to welcome Maria Pia and Christina to our Advisory Board and look forward to their valuable input and wide counsel.  I am confident that their extensive experience in cybersecurity and implementation of blockchain technologies will be very valuable to our efforts of deploying our services, increasing our client base, and expanding our footprint worldwide,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO. About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com. Press and investor contacts:WISeKey International Holding Ltd  Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira Chairman & CEO Tel: +41 22 594 3000 info@wisekey.comWISeKey Investor Relations (US)  Contact:  Lena Cati The Equity Group Inc. Tel: +1 212 836-9611 lcati@equityny.com Disclaimer:This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.The securities offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States of America Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of said Act.

  • Virtual Diagnostics Market Size To Be Worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.0% | Emergen Research

    The growing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity in emerging nations is driving the Virtual Diagnostics market.Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virtual Diagnostics Market is forecast to be worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the infiltration of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Increased incidences of chronic health conditions and advancements in artificial and machine learning technology will provide a lucrative growth opportunity to players in the virtual diagnostic market. However, this technology is new and involves multiple challenges such as privacy concerns and low accuracy associated with the virtual diagnosis. The growth in the geriatric population and the need for a quick and easy diagnosis will impact the market positively. Additional factors, such as lack of medical and physicians and poor health conditions, are fueling the market demand. Increasing access to diagnosis will make it possible for the further growth of the market.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/357The technology is instrumental in rural areas where lack of proper transportation to hospitals or getting access to a doctor’s clinic is challenging. Governments are also supporting industry growth by launching initiatives in remote areas and offering financial support to families. The growth in investment in startups has also gained momentum, which has augmented the market demand.Key Highlights From The Report * In October 2020, Mayo Clinic launched an on-demand diagnostic testing platform for COVID-19. Safe Health Group and Mayo Clinics announced the formation of Safe Health Systems, Inc., a venture which is focused on the reduction of commodity diagnostics and cost of low-complexity care at a mass scale. The venture intends to enhance access to efficient and affordable treatment. * Ophthalmology virtual diagnostics are an essential part of the virtual diagnostic market. It allows the ophthalmologist to record and find data from the clinical examinations in a transmissible and durable manner. The advancement in technology has positively impacted the demand for the segment. * The homecare and research institutes segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Patients in remote locations are increasingly using these technologies to consult with doctors and get home care, especially in the current scenario of COVID-19. Infiltration of high-speed internet is also boosting the growth of the market. * The European region is rapidly adopting the technology, and future opportunities for expansion in Germany, France, and the U.K., which will reflect in a higher growth rate of the regional market. Many countries in the region have relaxed their stringent regulations to encourage the adoption of the technology and expand their reimbursement policies. * Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Eyenuk Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, Phelcom Technologies, ResApp Health Limited, and Medtronic Plc., among others.ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/357For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Virtual Diagnostics Market based on type, end-user, and region: * Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) * Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics * Pathology Virtual Diagnostics * Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics * Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics * Others Virtual Diagnostics * End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) * Hospitals * Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers * Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link:   https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-diagnostics-market * Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) * North America 1. U.S. 2. Canada * Europe 1. Germany 2. U.K. 3. France 4. BENELUX 5. Rest of Europe * Asia Pacific 1. China 2. Japan 3. South Korea 4. Rest of APAC * Latin America 1. Brazil 2. Rest of LATAM * Middle  East & Africa 1. Saudi Arabia 2. U.A.E. 3. Rest of MEATake a Look at our Related Reports:In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027About Emergen ResearchEmergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.Contact Us:Eric LeeCorporate Sales SpecialistEmergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.comDirect Line: +1 (604) 757-9756E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.comFacebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | BlogsRead Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-virtual-diagnostics-market

  • ObsEva Announces Additional Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 and 2 Study Results Confirming Sustained Efficacy and Continued Safety of linzagolix in the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

    * PRIMROSE 1 52-week results confirm the sustained efficacy and continued safety of linzagolix (Yselty®), with a potential best-in-class high-dose option (200 mg with add-back therapy [ABT]) * Show the unique low-dose option (100 mg without ABT) has the potential to address the needs of up to 50% of U.S. women with uterine fibroids for whom ABT may be contraindicated * Support the potential value of a high-dose non-ABT option when rapid and substantial volume reduction are required * PRIMROSE 2 76-week results show continued pain reduction and demonstrate evidence of bone mineral density (BMD) recovery following 52 weeks of treatment GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (December 10, 2020) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced topline 52-week PRIMROSE 1 and 76-week PRIMROSE 2 results of Yselty, in development for the treatment of women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.The PRIMROSE trials evaluated 100 mg and 200 mg doses with and without ABT. If approved, Yselty will be the only GnRH antagonist addressing the needs of 3 distinct groups of women suffering from uterine fibroids, due to its flexible dose options:  * 100 mg once daily for women with a contraindication to or who prefer to avoid hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) * 200 mg once daily with concomitant ABT for long-term use (beyond 6 months) * 200 mg once daily for short-term use, particularly when rapid reduction in fibroid and uterine volume is desired. The Week 52 PRIMROSE 1 results showed that continued treatment with Yselty led to sustained efficacy for the primary endpoint of reduced heavy menstrual bleeding (defined as menstrual blood loss of at least 50% less than baseline and at or below 80 mL). This was seen across all doses of Yselty and was in line with the earlier findings in PRIMROSE 2. The pooled Week 52 results from the two studies showed that at Week 52, 56.4% of women on 100 mg of Yselty met the primary endpoint, and with the higher dose of 200 mg+ABT the responder rate was 89.3%.“These additional results from our PRIMROSE studies provide further evidence of the potential for Yselty to be a best-in-class, well-differentiated GnRH antagonist with unique low- and high-dose treatment options for the management of uterine fibroids,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. “Having recently announced our filing for approval in Europe and looking ahead to our submission in the U.S. in 1H2021, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to make Yselty available to the diverse population of women suffering from this debilitating condition.”Key clinically relevant secondary endpoints including pain reduction as well as improvement in anemia and quality of life, were sustained up to the 52-week time point in PRIMROSE 1, as previously observed in PRIMROSE 2. In PRIMROSE 2, following three months off-treatment, pain scores remained lower than baseline in all treatment arms, further supporting the durability of the Yselty treatment effect.For a significant proportion of women, rapid and substantial shrinkage in uterine and fibroid volume is a primary treatment objective. The 52-week PRIMROSE study results demonstrate that in women initially treated with 200 mg without ABT, uterine and fibroid volume reduction is substantially more marked than with 200 mg+ABT, and introduction of ABT on top of 200 mg after 24 weeks clearly counteracts the GnRH antagonist volume effects. These results support the need for and potential value of a high-dose regimen without ABT; Yselty is the only GnRH antagonist developed with a high-dose, non-ABT option.PRIMROSE 1 52-week safety results showed similar incidence of adverse events between placebo and active treatment when treatment is continued beyond week 24.  From Week 24 to 52, there was low occurrence of hot flushes, headaches, and anemia, which were the most frequently observed adverse events (incidence of >5%) up to 24 weeks. Adverse events of interest, including mood-related events, decreased libido, and alopecia, were rare and similar to placebo.  With regard to BMD, in PRIMROSE 1, incremental decrease in lumbar spine BMD similar to placebo was observed in the 100 mg treatment arm at week 52 compared to week 24, with less change seen in the 200 mg+ABT arm. In addition, median z-scores at 52 weeks showed minimal change compared to baseline in both treatment arms, supporting that women treated with Yselty for up to one year maintain BMD similar to an age-matched reference population. PRIMROSE 2 DXA results at Week 76 showed evidence of BMD recovery for patients treated with both the 100 mg and 200 mg+ABT doses. Of note, PRIMROSE trial participants were not provided with Vitamin D or calcium, co-administration of which is expected in clinical practice to lead to even smaller changes in BMD.ObsEva recently submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for uterine fibroids to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and anticipates submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1H 2021. Additional efficacy and safety data from the clinical trial program will also be submitted for presentation at upcoming scientific conferences.Yselty® is a registered trademark owned by Kissei for use by ObsEva. Yselty® is not yet approved for use anywhere in the world. About LinzagolixYselty® (linzagolix) is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile. Linzagolix is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids and pain associated with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the product. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world. About Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program in Uterine FibroidsPRIMROSE 1 & 2 are prospective, randomized, parallel group, double-blind, placebo‑controlled Phase 3 studies investigating the efficacy and safety of two dosing regimens of Yselty, 100 mg and 200 mg once daily, alone and in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg estradiol and 0.5 mg norethisterone acetate) for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Women participating in the study did not receive Vitamin D or calcium supplementation. PRIMROSE 1 is being conducted in the United States, and enrolled 574 women. PRIMROSE 2 is being conducted in Europe and the United States, and enrolled 535 women. Both trials comprised a 52-week treatment period followed by a 6-month post treatment follow-up period. Week 24 primary endpoint results were announced for PRIMROSE 2 in December 2019. Week 52 results for PRIMROSE 2 and Week 24 results for PRIMROSE 1 were announced in July 2020.To access the PRIMROSE presentation directly, please click [here]. To access the investor presentation section of the Company’s website, please click [here]. About Uterine FibroidsUterine fibroids are common benign tumours of the muscular tissue of the uterus. Uterine fibroids affect women of childbearing age and can vary in size from undetectable to large bulky masses.  Few longterm medical treatments are available, and as a result, approximately 300,000 hysterectomies are performed for uterine fibroids every year in the US.The symptoms of uterine fibroids are wide-ranging and include heavy menstrual bleeding, anemia, pelvic pressure and bloating, urinary frequency and pain that can be extremely debilitating with a significant impact on quality of life. These symptoms can also have an impact on mental health, creating the additional burden of anxiety and distress. About ObsEvaObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com. About KisseiKissei is a Japanese pharmaceutical company with approximately 70 years of history, specialized in the field of urology, kidney-dialysis and unmet medical needs. Silodosin is a Kissei product for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia which is sold worldwide through its licensees. Yselty is a new chemical entity discovered by Kissei R&D. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the timing, advancement, anticipated product profile and potential therapeutic benefits of linzagolix, the potential for linzagolix to be a commercially competitive product, the timing of data from clinical trials, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the FDA, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Risk Factors disclosed in ObsEva’s Report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2020 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information, please contact: CEO Office contact Shauna Dillon Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch +41 22 552 1550Investor Contact Shauna Dillon Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch +41 22 552 1550    Attachment * Press Release in Pdf

  • Gofore Plc: Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as developer partner for Suomi.fi service portal

    GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION 10 DECEMBER 2020 AT 8.00Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as developer partner for Suomi.fi service portal The Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as the provider of application and software development planning and programming tasks for Suomi.fi service portal.  The maximum scope of the five-year procurement is 20,000 man-days (1,000–4,000 man-days / year or 5,000–20,000 man-days / five-year period), if the options are fully exercised. If realised in full, the estimated value of the procurement is EUR 13.5 million. There is no minimum purchase commitment included in the frame agreement. The agreement is a continuation of a previous agreement as well as the cooperation between Gofore and the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.Earlier this year, 27 November 2020, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency selected Gofore as the provider of development support for its digital services in a tendering covering user interface (UI), user experience (UX), usability and accessibility development. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency adopted the decision on this matter 9 December 2020. The decision will enter into force after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public agreements has expired.Further information:  Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc  tel. +358 40 540 2280  mikael.nylund@gofore.com     Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210 Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.

  • Riversand Partners with Valtech GmbH to Offer Cloud-native Data Management Solutions

    Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with Valtech GmbH, a part of the global digital agency Valtech. The partnership will offer brands innovative data management solutions across different verticals like manufacturing, CPG, and retail.

  • Pakistan says 2 troops killed by Indian fire in Kashmir

    Pakistan’s military said Thursday that two soldiers were killed by Indian fire in Kashmir overnight, with each side blaming the other for the latest violence in the disputed Himalayan region. Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar tweeted that Indian troops opened fire and Pakistan “responded befittingly.” Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman, said Pakistan initiated the fighting by firing bullets and mortar shells along the Line of Control that separates the two sides.