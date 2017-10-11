Thor, Hulk figurines to tour India

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Ahead of the release of "Thor: Ragnarok" in India on November 3, figurines of Marvel super heroes Thor and Hulk will go on a multi-city tour in the country.

The all-new figurines will be launched here, followed by visits to multiple locations within Mumbai and then they will travel to Delhi, Hyderabad and more cities to meet and interact with Marvel fans in the country, read a statement.

In Hyderabad, the figurines will participate in the Hyderabad Comic Con, the biggest carnival of sorts for super hero fans on Saturday and Sunday.

"From the first teaser trailer of 'Thor: Ragnarok', there's been a lot of excitement, positivity and anticipation among super heroes fans. The movie also unites two of the most loved super heroes in the country, Thor and Hulk.

"At the Studio, we felt this tentpole release deserves a celebration of sorts, so to extend this excitement beyond the screen, we thought it would be a great idea to activate an on-ground event, giving Marvel, Thor and Hulk fans to meet their favourite character," Amrita Pandey, Vice President - Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is the third instalment of the franchise. It is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in IMAX, 3D, 4DX and 2D formats.

--IANS

rb/