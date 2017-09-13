Three Indian designers to showcase at London Fashion Week

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) In a bid to boost Indian fashion designing talent internationally and celebrate the India-UK Year of Culture 2017, IMG Reliance and the British Fashion Council announced that they will support three emerging Indian designers to showcase within the designers Showrooms at the London Fashion Week September 15-19.

The three designers were part of the award winning exhibit presented by IMG Reliance "The Indian Pastoralists" -- a special sustainable fashion exhibition at the International Fashion Showcase(IFS) 2017, which celebrates the universal relevance of fashion in contemporary culture and which forms a key part of London Fashion Week's public-facing programme held during London Fashion Week February 2017.

They won the award for India and were announced as the winner of "International Fashion Showcase Country Award" beating works from 25 other nations judged by a panel of industry experts.

The three designers -- [KA][SHA] by Karishma Shahani Khan, Ikai by Ragini Ahuja and Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey -- have been chosen to enhance their business internationally by showcasing their collections to world media and buyers through the prestigious Designer Showroom space at The Store Studios, the main London Fashion Week venue.

The three designers were invited by the British Fashion Council to showcase their collections as the IFS 2017 winners. The chosen Indian designers have a contemporary view to design though rooted in strong Indian influences making them perfect to represent the country's emerging fashion aesthetic to the global audience.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said, "IMG Reliance through its lead platform Lakme Fashion Week has always focused on supporting young and emerging designers and this is an extension of the same."

"We were honoured to win at the International Fashion Showcase last season at London Fashion Week and we hope that this is the start of a long and fruitful relationship between the fashion industries of UK and India."

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive British Fashion Council also feels delighted to welcome to the London Fashion Week Designer Showrooms the Indian collective, winners of IFS 2017.

"This LFW is more international than ever before with designers from the US, Asia and Europe choosing London to show their collections and proving that our capital is an international cultural and creative hub. Having the Indian collective in town further establishes that; and I look forward to seeing the collections of the three emerging labels," said Caroline Rush CBE.

Located at The Store Studios, 180 Strand, the Designer Showrooms is home to over 150 British and international designers.

--IANS

