Thrilled with response to Hindi version of 'Sarrainodu': Director

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Director Boyapati Srinu is thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Hindi dubbed version of his Telugu film "Sarrainodu", which has been viewed over 16 million times in just three days since it was uploaded online.

Following its world premiere on Sony Max on May 28, the film was released on Youtube on same day via Goldmines Telefilms.

"I'm thrilled that the film is doing wonders with Hindi audiences too. In just 24 hours since it was uploaded, the film clocked over 6 million views. It has so far been viewed over 16 million times. I'm expecting record TRP for the Hindi television premiere," Srinu told IANS.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh and Catherine Tresa, the film was one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

According to a statement from the makers, the film has been trending at first position in countries like Australia, UAE, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan on Youtube.

In India, it is trending at 24th position.

The makers further added that the numbers are proof to Allu Arjun's growing popularity amid Hindi-speaking audiences.

--IANS

