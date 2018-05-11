'Thugs Of Hindostan' fifth Indian film to release in IMAX format

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif-starrer "Thugs Of Hindostan" will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie.

Before this, "Dhoom: 3", "Bang Bang!", "Baahubali 2" and "Padmaavat" have got the IMAX treatment.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is slated to be the big Diwali release this year.

"Following the success of 'Dhoom 3', 'Thugs of Hindostan' continues our great partnership with Yash Raj Films and rejoins us with one of the biggest actors in the world, Aamir Khan, to bring audiences this epic movie event in the most vivid, immersive experience," said Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp.

"We are committed to not only bringing the best Indian blockbusters to our quickly expanding network in India, which has nearly doubled in the last year, but also expanding its reach so that the audiences across the globe can enjoy this exciting, action-adventure film in the most cinematic way," Foster added.

YRF Vice President Akshaye Widhwani said "Thugs Of Hindostan" will see the widest ever IMAX screen release for an Indian movie.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the mega action entertainer also features Fatima Sana Sheikh.

--IANS

rb/bg