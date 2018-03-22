Tiger shows dance moves on small screen

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff impressed everyone with his dance moves when he became a part of dance reality TV show "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters".

Tiger, along with "Baaghi 2" co-star Disha Patani, became part of the Zee TV show to promote their forthcoming film, read a statement from the channel.

Both the actors were greeted warmly by the contestants as they entered the stage.

"Tiger, who is popular with children, was instantly mobbed by the contestants as they all jumped on him trying to hug the star. The contestants were soon joined by their mothers on stage, who requested the actor to dance with them and were pleasantly surprised when Tiger obliged," read the statement.

Aakriti Sharma is a fearless child: Producer

TV producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha has praised child artiste Aakriti Sharma, saying she is enthusiastic and fearless.

The seven-year-old actress has learnt many things, including singing for her role as Kullfi in TV show "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala".

"Aakriti is a very enthusiastic and fearless child. She plays with the monkeys on the set, becomes friends with them, most recently she learnt horse-back riding as a part of her role for a scene in the show," Purkayasstha said.

Set in a village near Pathankot, the show is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs.

Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lion films, the show also stars Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch. It is aired on Star Plus.

Charu Mehra to enter 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'

Actress Charu Mehra is excited about her entry in popular TV show "Ye Hai Mohabbatein".

Charu will enter the show as a mysterious character.

"I will be entering 'Ye Hai Mohobbatein', but my character will be highly mysterious, adding spice to already twisted story," Charu said in a statement.

The show is aired in India on Star Plus.

