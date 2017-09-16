Tiger Shroff keen to work in biopic on Ronaldo

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff says he would love to feature in a biopic on football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the launch of Futsal Season 2 here on Friday, where he was present to support his team Mumbai Warriors, the actor was asked which footballer's biopic does he want to see in future and which footballer's biopic would he like to do himself.

Tiger said: "There are quite a few films made on footballers. There is a legend who has come down here, Ronaldinho (Brazil), so a film should be made on his struggle and the background from where he comes from."

"My personal favourite is Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), but I think a movie is already made on him. If given an opportunity, I definitely want to work in the biopic of Ronaldo because I love to play football and I would love to show my skills onscreen, if I will ever get a chance to," he added.

The "Munna Michael" actor also expressed his love for football.

"I am a big fan of football. Since childhood, I have been playing football. My dream was to represent my country, but my destiny was something else. I like to promote this sport wherever I go and I believe it should be pushed because we have lot of potential in our country," he said.

