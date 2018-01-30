Tiger Shroff takes his SFL team to Thailand

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff, also a trained martial artist, took his team of Super Fight League (SFL), which focuses on mixed martial arts, to Thailand for advanced training.

He facilitated the trip earlier this month for Bengaluru Tigers before they hit the cage later this week at MTV SFL Arena, Famous Studios for Season 2.

The 12-member team comprised fighters like Parminder Singh, Sreedev, Rajit Chandra and Vikas Singh Ruhil, who took classes in American kickboxing during their month-long stay which was personally overseen by Tiger.

"Tiger is a great martial artist who likes to see the same passion in his team. He understands these professional fighters' passion for the sport and takes keen interest in their training," SFL Founder Bill Dosanjh said in a statement.

"He treats all his gymnastics, dance and martial arts teams like family. Honestly, no other team owner has gone that extra mile for their team. It was an intense training programme as Thailand has produced some of the world's champions in kickboxing.

"Tiger really wanted to win last year and is leaving no room for error this year. No league in India has ever sent their team abroad for training ever," added Dosanjh.

Super Fight League has seen celebrity support from co-owners like Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arbaaz Khan.

