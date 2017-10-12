Tiger, Sooraj to play cricket for cancer awareness

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actors Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi will compete on the cricket pitch in an effort to raise awareness about cancer.

They will play a friendly cricket match against each other at the INK Cricket Blast, organised by VVIP Universal Entertainment. They will be joined by other celebrities like Sohail Khan, Athiya Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Armaan Malik amongst others for the charity match on October 22.

The celebrities will not only play cricket, but also donate blood at the blood donation drive organised by the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital to support blood supply during cancer treatment. Other celebrities like Esha Gupta, Honey Singh and Adah Sharma have also come forward to show their support.

Imtiaz Khatri, Founder and CEO, VVIP Universal Entertainment, said: "In India, people are most passionate about Bollywood and cricket. We thought of combining these two to create awareness about cancer, which is treatable, especially if detected early. It's important for people to know that timely treatment can cure cancer completely. INK Cricket Blast will help us take this message to every household in India."

Sooraj is looking forward to the experience.

"Imtiaz is a friend and when he approached me to support such a noble cause of cancer awareness, I readily agreed. Cricket being a passion since childhood, I also co-own a team with Imtiaz in the league. I am looking forward to a great performance from the team," Sooraj said.

--IANS

rb/bg