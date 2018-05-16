'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor to star in pop video

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) "Tiger Zinda Hai" actor Paresh Pahuja will feature in the video of singer Akasas pop song titled "Thug Ranjha".

The song's video will release on Friday across Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

"Paresh is totally my kind of a guy, extremely chivalrous and respectful of women. I am so happy that he agreed to be a part of this project of mine. I really hope my fans enjoy this song and the video," Akasa said in a statement to IANS.

This will be Paresh's debut in the pop music world.

Paresh said: "I knew I had to be part of 'Thug Ranjha' the very minute I heard it. And Akasa is like Shakira -- dynamic voice, unmatchable dance moves and a deep beautiful soul."

Written and composed by Vayu, the song talks about men who think the world revolves around them.

