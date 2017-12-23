'Tiger Zinda Hai' rakes in Rs 34 cr on opening day

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan's "Tiger Zinda Hai" has raked in Rs 33.75 crore on its opening day, according to a press release by its makers..

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Tiger Zinda Hai" is a sequel to 2012 hit film "Ek Tha Tiger" and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah.

The collection is the highest ever for a movie releasing on a non-holiday and broke the previous record held by Aamir Khan's "Dhoom 3", says the release by Yash Raj Films.

"It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us," said director Ali Abbas Zafar in a statement.

"I'm delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India's biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up," he added.

--IANS

ks/nv/hs