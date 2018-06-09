Time to pull up my socks: Ronit on digital content boom

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy is heartened to see the space that digital platforms have opened up for content makers. He feels it's time for him to catch up with artistes who have joined the bandwagon.

"The advent of digital platforms have created the need for so much content. It's so heartening to see so many good actors in India doing so much good work. Well done! Time for me to pick (pull) up my socks and catch up with them," Ronit tweeted on Saturday.

From R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan to Swara Bhaskar, Nimrat Kaur and Jackie Shroff -- several names from the film industry have taken up digital shows.

--IANS

