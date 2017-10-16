Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo join Time Out 72 line-up

Panaji, Oct 16 (IANS) Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, American rapper Wiz Khalifa and American singer Jason Derulo will be joined by more global artistes like Don Diablo and Timmy Trumpet at the multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa in December.

International DJs NERVO, Sem Vox, Third Party, Lucas & Steve, and Justin Mylo will join them on the main stage for which the festival has collaborated with dance concept Don't Let Daddy Know.

Homegrown acts Zaeden and Lost Stories will be lending their local flavour to the line-up. Acts like Coming Soon, Vini Vici, Ritmo, GMS, Symbolic and Skazi will be seen on the psy stage.

"Fans can expect a festival like no other as we gear up to host premium artists and curate bespoke experiences that will present an intense festival experience that will imbibe state of the art experiential zones and phenomenal production, making this an extravaganza of mammoth proportions and maintaining its reputation as a must-attend festival for any music enthusiast," Aayush Mehta, Co-Founder, Time Out 72, said in a statement.

Diablo has worked with the likes of Madonna and Ed Sheeran. The Dutch DJ-producer said: "I am very excited to return to India once again and more so because it's Goa this time. The place is magical and will reignite some fond memories I have of India. I love playing for my fans in India."

"It's been a super crazy summer, so I am taking time off now to finish off a lot of new music that I can showcase at Time Out 72. This is going to be much more than a DJ set so I hope my Indian fans are ready because I am definitely taking things to the next level!"

Multi-genre and live instrumentalist Trumpet, an Australian, said: "This is the first time I'm heading to India and I'm very excited to explore the beautiful country and its culture. I have heard many amazing stories and want to experience every bit of it."

London-based Australian twins, Mim and Liv Nervo, are hit songwriters to Kesha, Kylie Minogue, David Guetta, Kelly Rowland and The Pussycat Dolls.

NERVO said: "This is our third visit to the magical land of India and we are extremely excited to return. Goa is always magical and it will be no different this year at Time Out 72."

Conceptualised and produced by Waterlemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World, the festival will be held at Vagator from December 27-29.

--IANS

nn/bg