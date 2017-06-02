Tina Desai upset with cancellation of 'Sense8'

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Tina Desai is upset with the cancellation of her Netflix show "Sense8". The Indian actress says working for the show was an incredible experience and she will miss being part of it.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the streaming service on Thursday confirmed that it would not be moving forward with the sci-fi drama. The show has been axed after two seasons.

Tina took to Twitter to share her views.

She posted: "I'm sorry 'Sense8' has been cancelled. It was an incredible experience. Thank you to everyone, who watched and supported the show. I will miss it."

"Sense8" revolved around eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly become mentally and emotionally linked.

Apart from Tina, Anupam Kher was also part of the show. It also features Tuppence Middleton, Brian J. Smith, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Jamie Clayto.

