Tips on party looks, make-up removal

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) After putiing on oodles of make-up products like matte primer, concealer, foundation, blush-on and mascara for a party or outing, use jojoba oil to wipe off the layers, suggest experts.

Amit Sarda, Managing Director at Soulflower and Kalpana Sharma, make-up artist at The Body Shop India, have shared tips:

* Make-up tips:

Prepare your skin with cleansing, toning and moisturising, and the use a primer to make a perfect base for your make-up. Conceal the imperfections with a concealer and dab some matte clay foundation with a make-up sponge. Wait till it settles.

For the cheeks, use a blush and contour the hollow of your cheek and make it intense with a bronzing powder. To make your look more natural and radiant, apply blush bake to last. To create perfect gradation, highlight cheek bone with same blush highlighting shade.

For the eyes, use an instant matte eye base prior to the eye shadow. Use a shimmer wave for brow bone, highlighting lighter shade. Using black gel pen eyeliner to fill the waterline. Finish the eyes by using a fibre lash extension mascara.

For the lips, before applying a lipstick, remove the dead skin using a lip scuff for smooth effect. Prepare your lips with the lip primer. Apply lip definer all over the lip and then apply a shine lip liquid.

* Make-up removal:

Take few drops of jojoba oil on cotton swab and apply all over your face thoroughly. The oil penetrates the pores and is known for deep cleansing the skin. The oils make loosen the grip of the make-up on the skin surface and also reach into the pores to extract any impurities clogged it them.

