Tisca, Swara join panel in pursuit of cinematic excellence

Gurugram, Feb 10 (IANS) Actresses Tisca Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Anusha Bose and Veena Nair along with directors Abhishek Sanyal and Mansi Jain joined a panel here on Saturday in a pursuit for cinematic excellence.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films hosted the panel discussion in a quest to find perfection in short films.

Trailers of four Barrel Select shorts, including Jain's "Chhuri", starring Tisca, Surveen Chawla and Anurag Kashyap; "Durga", which is directed by Sanyal and produced by Imtiaz Ali; "Shame" by Bose and starring Swara, and "Her First Time" by Divya Unny and starring Veena were screened at the event as the storytellers shared their motivation behind creating these films.

"The growth of the short film industry in India has been phenomenal and we are proud to be at the helm of this evolution. We are delighted to associate with these incredible story tellers from the world of cinema who have not only created original short films for the platform, but have also elevated the platform's quest for perfection," Raja Banerji, Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said in a statement.

Themed on the philosophy of "Make it Perfect", Barrel Select Large Short Films is a platform for aspiring directors to feature along with mainstream Bollywood directors while still chasing their creative energy to create a niche for themselves in the industry.

--IANS

