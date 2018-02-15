'Tomb Raider' to release in India before US

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) "Tomb Raider", based on a popular reboot of a video game with the same name, will release in India a week before it opens in the US.

The Warner Bros. Pictures project, featuring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, will release in India on March 9, read a statement.

In the film, audiences will see Croft going in search of her father's last known destination: a fabled tomb on a mystical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.

"Tomb Raider" is directed by Roar Uthaug with Oscar-winner Graham King producing under his GK Films banner.

The film also features Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Nick Frost.

--IANS

