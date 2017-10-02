Top gamers celebrate India's largest gaming championship in the Capital

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Some of the top gamers from across the globe converged in the Capital to celebrate Indias largest gaming championship.

The second edition of Mountain Dew's Dew Arena finale took place in the Capital on Sunday evening where the top 24 finalists from across 11 states battled it out at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt in a bid to ultimately be crowned as the top 12 winners, said a statement.

The event witnessed the presence of six of the most prominent names in the global gaming scenario -- Hector Rosario, gaming commentator and CEO of international esports organization, Flipside Tactics; Dana Kawar, CMO of FlipSide Tactics; Niels Wolter, MD, ESL, the world's oldest professional esports organization; Antwan Ortiz, celebrated International Street Fighter Gamer; Joni Humaloja and David Lawrie, two of the highest-ranking players for International Rocket League Gamer globally -- who gave budding enthusiasts tips to hone their gaming skills.

In a bid to take the experience of gaming to the masses, Mountain Dew's disruptive gaming trucks travelled to 300 locations in the country in the last six months, featuring popular games such as Street Fighter V and Rocket League.

Games like Counterstrike and DOTA were also available.

The event saw participation from gaming enthusiasts, with over 350,000 people taking part across India.

Speaking at the event, Naseeb Puri, Associate Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, "The second edition of Dew Arena saw tremendous positive feedback from consumers across the country. We are extremely proud to bring the stalwarts of the gaming ecosystem together on one platform to celebrate India's largest gaming championship."

