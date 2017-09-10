Training celebrities not difficult: Leena Mogre

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Celebrity fitness trainer Leena Mogre says training celebrities is not difficult as they are very committed towards their fitness.

Mogre has trained stars like Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Sameera Reddy, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Jimmy Shergill and Rannvijay Singha.

"Training celebrities is not difficult as they are very committed towards their fitness. Their schedules are sometimes tied up due to their late night shoots or outdoor shoots, but they are equally focused towards their fitness and looking their best," Mogre told IANS.

Talking about how the field has changed for female fitness trainers, she said: "The fitness industry has seen a positive shift over the years especially with the active involvement of women trainers.

"We have seen a growth in female trainers, body builders, female fitness stars with international opportunities leading onto a high demand in female fitness trainers. Today, from pilates to yoga to zumba; prominent female trainers are ruling the industry."

--IANS

sug/rb/dg