Transgender chef from Texas on five-city India tour

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Texas-based chef Chris Trapani, a transgender, will take on a five-city tour in India, starting with New Delhi on Wednesday.

The globally celebrated authority in Tex-Mex food will also travel to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chandigarh.

For his visit here, Trapani along with The Lalit Food Truck Company chefs will conduct a skill development workshop for the members of the transgender community.

The aim of this workshop is to share anecdotes on how to set up and run a successful food truck and catering business and follow the passion for food. The workshop will conclude with a live cook off session by the participants.

"My move to Texas changed my life over a decade ago. Today, I am hoping to touch and inspire some lives in India. I have heard a lot about the country and can't wait for the journey to begin," Trapani said in a statement.

Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, expressed his enthusiasm on the prospect of introducing India to Trapani's talent. "I am immensely pleased with Chef Chris' visit and joining us in this initiative to continuously support the marginalised communities."

