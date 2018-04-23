I treat every song like a different character: Neha

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar, known for delivering hit party songs like "Sunny sunny" and "Manali trance", says she treats every song in a different way to bring variety in her singing.

"I treat every song like a different character. It is good that people recognise my voice instantly but as an artiste, I always try and bring some variety with each of them," Neha told IANS.

"In my song 'Second hand jawaani', I sound like a Punjabi 'kudi' (girl) whereas in 'Kala chashma' my voice is different. 'Sunny sunny' is different from 'Cheez badi' and 'Manali trance'. Though these are item songs, each time I sound different," she added.

The singer started performing on stage since she turned 4.

"I cannot really recall when I faced stage fear because I started so young. It's my natural habit. But you know, I can see how I have changed, rather improved as a singer. I never had a formal training but regular practice of singing.

"I have grown up now... with so much experience in life that I keep incorporating in my expression while performing," said the 28-year-old singer.

While handling success is a task that many youngsters failed to handle, Neha counts all her blessings.

"I am fortunate to be successful. People's love is precious to me. I can never take that for granted. I know how youngsters like us get into bad things, addictions that ruined their career.

"No, I am mature on that ground," said Neha who started her musical journey on the national platform by participating in the show "Indian Idol" in 2006.

She went on to become a judge of many reality shows like "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017" and "The Voice India Kids".

She is excited about her new single "Oh humsafar" composed by her brother Tony Kakkar who has co-sung the song.

"Tony's composition 'Mile ho tum se' is one of the most liked songs on YouTube from India. He is a great composer. And I really loved 'Oh humsafar'. It is a love song, a lovely composition. I would like to work with Tony again. He is one of my favourite composers," said Neha.

