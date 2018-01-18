Tried making best film in every episode: 'The Test Case' director

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Marking his directorial debut with web series "The Test Case", Vinay Waikul says he tried to make the best film in every episode.

The web series is about the first woman soldier to be trained to serve as a combatant in the armed forces in India, featuring Juhi Chawla, Nimrat Kaur, Rahul Dev, Anoop Soni and Akshay Oberoi.

"Being my very first project as a director, it was a roller-coaster of struggles and epiphanies and was thrilling to say the least. The big challenge in a long format is to keep the audience coming back till the very end but I couldn't think of all that.

"For me, it was about making the best film in every episode, treating each episode as important as the next to tell the whole story," said Waikul.

Waikul has earlier worked as an assistant director of "Swades", as a chief assistant director on "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Ghajini", "3 Idiots", "Dangal" and "Satyamev Jayate".

On the concept of the series, he said: "Given how women today are taking a stand and braving a fight for a life they choose I think this show is an opportunity for me to support that. I believe everyone should have a choice in the kind of life they want and be able to lead it with dignity and happiness."

"The Test Case" will be available for streaming on ALT Balaji on January 26.

