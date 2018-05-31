Try matcha tea, ice cream to relax, avoid premature ageing

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) You may not like the taste of matcha initially, but its benefits -- ranging from being helpful for destressing, as a source of antioxidants, as an ingredient in beauty products or in the form of an ice cream -- may just convince you, suggest experts.

Sonia Narang, Nutritionist and Wellness Expert, Oriflame India; Chef Yutaka Saito, Executive Chef, Simply Sushi; Rishav Kanoi, Founder at The Tea Trove, and Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India; have listed why you should give matcha a chance and how can you try it:

* Matcha is loaded with almost 60 per cent catechin which is a powerful antioxidant and can be a great anti-pollution mask, a cleanser, a toner, a face wash or a scrub. Matcha green tea comprises of amino acid theanine, a safest sipper detox drink for the conditions of pigmentation, acne or ageing.

* Matcha contains more disease-fighting antioxidants than superfoods like pomegranates and berries.

* Polyphenols and catechin-rich Matcha promotes relaxation.

* It helps in prevention and treatment of various medical conditions like bacterial, fungal, and viral infections.

* Matcha can match the treatment of acne as it decreases the sebum protection and can bring drastic changes to the one concerning fine lines and wrinkle issues. It also prevents to cell damage, resulting in premature skin ageing.

* Helps in maintaining cardiovascular health and gastrointestinal health.

* Its detoxification property helps in a stronger immune system.

* It protects from harmful UV rays that encourage premature graying of hair and premature ageing. This is an energy booster and stimulates dead skin cells. Ingredients like rose water, dandelion extracts, lemongrass essential oil, coconut oil, yogurt and honey when mixed with matcha tea can do wonders to our skin.

* Some matcha teas available in the market include:

Mint matcha tea: If you're a mint lover, mint matcha tea will give you that distinctive taste and cooling effect which improves digestion. It's very refreshing, maintains hormonal balance and a healthy blood pressure.

As mint is a powerful appetizer, matcha mint tea is recommended to prevent morning sickness during a pregnancy. Have it as a hot beverage or a cold beverage. It is rejuvenating and acts as a stress reliever as well as prevents anemia.

Cinnamon matcha tea: For all those people suffering from bad breath, instead of going for artificial sweeteners, consume this healthy drink to treat bad breath. As it is completely organic, it helps in fighting cancer and improves brain activity. With its first sip, you will double up and feel comfortable as it cures stomach ulcers and chronic cough.

* Try making some matcha ice-cream at home, using a recipe shared by an expert:

Ingredients:

Eggs: 2

Heavy cream 30 ml

Milk 180 ml

Matcha powder 2 gm

Vanilla pods 1 gm

Procedure for four portions: Heat up milk in a pot. Add sugar to hot milk and whisk it. Finally add eggs, matcha (green tea) powder. Pour the mixture in ice cream churner, and follow as directed by churner instruction.

