Trying to promote Marathi cinema a big misconception, says Riteish

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh, who attended the song launch of his upcoming Marathi film "Faster Fene", says it is a big misconception that he and others are promoting Marathi cinema, instead they are just trying to be part of an already good industry.

Bollywood celebrities have shown support to regional cinema, especially the Marathi film industry. Commenting on it, Riteish said here on Friday: "This is a big misconception that we're trying to promote Marathi cinema. I have been in this industry for a long time. I am a Marathi and have been producing regional films for six years now."

"This is my fourth Marathi film, which I am producing. After this film, I will be producing two more films. We are just trying to be a part of an already good industry," he added.

Riteish also hailed actress Priyanka Chopra's efforts in Marathi cinema, which fetched her a National Award.

"Priyanka Chopra is a dear friend. She made a great film - 'Ventilator'. So it is always about content. I think in coming times, a lot of big names will promote regional cinema. I feel that the true strength of India is in its regions.

"In our regions lies our hearts, and now regional cinema and content will increase," he added.

Riteish shared that people have witnessed a successful pattern in Marathi cinema since the last couple of years.

"So just like Hollywood big studios coming to the Indian market thinking something good can be created here... big studios like Walt Disney, Fox Studios and Warner Bros., have opened offices in India and they are tapping into the Indian cinema market," said Riteish.

In the same way, big Bollywood studios are trying to contribute towards Marathi cinema where good things are happening, and he thinks "it is fantastic for the industry".

The actor is not only producing "Faster Fene", but has also served as a singer. He has lent his voice to the song "Fafe".

"The song is very unique for me because it starts with a Marathi rap in the background. This hardly makes me a singer. It is just an attempt because it was slightly easier. I wasn't too sure whether I'll be able to do it or not, but we were prepared to have someone else sing it," said Riteish.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, "Faster Fene" stars Amey Wagh, Parna Pethe and Shubham More. It is slated to release on October 27.

--IANS

iv/nn/bg